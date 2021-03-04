The old guards of Kerala Assembly

By Express News Service

The Kerala assembly has always seen a mix of young faces entering the house for the first time and seasoned politicians who have witnessed and even been a part of the changes that the state went through. Here, TNIE looks at some of the veterans who served as a guiding lights for young politicians.

11th assembly 2001

KR Gowri, 82, Aroor-JSS)

N Sundaran Nadar, 70, Parassala- Cong

12th assembly (2006-2011)

Paloli Mohammed Kutty, 74, Ponnani-CPM

13th assembly (2011-2016)

C N Balakrishnan, 77, Wadakkanchery-Cong

T U Kuruvilla, 75, Kothamangalam-KC(M)

Aryadan Mohammed, 75, Nilambur-Congress

Koliyakode N Krishnan Nair, 73, Vamanapuram-CPM

14th assembly (2016-2021)

V S Achuthanandan, 92, Malampuzha-CPM

K M Mani, 83, Pala-KC(M)

O Rajagopal, 87, Nemom-BJP

C K Nanu, 79, Vadakara-JD(S)

C F Thomas, 77, Changanassery-KC(M)

K R Gowri was the first revenue minister of Kerala

V S Achuthanandan who is now 97, has been a star campaigner and crowd puller for the LDF. However, he has decided to stay away from electioneering this year. He was elected to the assembly in 1967, 1970, 1991, 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016.

KC(M) leaders K M Mani and C F Thomas, both of whom were among the senior members of 14th Kerala Assembly, expired during their tenure. Mani passed away on April 9, 2019, while Thomas passed away on

Sept 27, 2020.