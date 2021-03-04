UDF releases two slogans to counter LDF's 'Urappanu LDF'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after LDF launched its catchy slogan for the assembly elections, UDF responded on Wednesday with two slogans of its own. To counter Left’s “LDF for Sure” slogan, Congress-led UDF came out with “UDF for a better Kerala (Nadu Nannakaan UDF)”.

While releasing the campaign slogan at Indira Bhavan here, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said another slogan, “UDF promises”, will highlight the projects being envisaged by the UDF.

Projecting the UDF’s aim of a “clean, good governance”, Chennithla exuded confidence that people would vote UDF to power as the past five years have been riddled with corruption, nepotism and backdoor appointments.

“Along with exposing the lapses and the wrongdoings of this government, the UDF will also highlight a positive campaign on projects envisaged for the people. Very soon the UDF’s manifesto with the slogan, ‘Prosperous Kerala, Global Kerala’ will be released. We will also expose the wrong propaganda by the LDF,” said Chennithala.

He also cast aspersions against the Enforcement Directorate initiating a probe against the masala bonds issued by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board when the poll dates have been announced. He recalled Opposition was the first to raise doubts about he masala bonds in 2019.

“ED has given the government an opportunity to make a hue and cry during campaigning that central probe agency was out to sabotage development projects.

The timing of the probe should be seen as a political plan hatched by the CPM and the BJP,” he alleged.“Just like the investigations into the gold smuggling case and the LIFE Mission scam, this probe by the ED too will vanish into thin air eventually,” added Chennithala.