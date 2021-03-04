STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UDF releases two slogans to counter LDF's 'Urappanu LDF'

Days  after LDF launched its catchy slogan for the assembly elections, UDF responded on Wednesday with two slogans of its own. 

Published: 04th March 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after LDF launched its catchy slogan for the assembly elections, UDF responded on Wednesday with two slogans of its own. To counter Left’s “LDF for Sure” slogan, Congress-led UDF came out with “UDF for a better Kerala (Nadu Nannakaan UDF)”.

While releasing the campaign slogan at Indira Bhavan here, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said another slogan, “UDF promises”, will highlight the projects being envisaged by the UDF.

Projecting the UDF’s aim of a “clean, good governance”, Chennithla exuded confidence that people would vote UDF to power as the past five years have been riddled with corruption, nepotism and backdoor appointments. 

“Along with exposing the lapses and the wrongdoings of this government, the UDF will also highlight a positive campaign on projects envisaged for the people. Very soon the UDF’s manifesto with the slogan, ‘Prosperous Kerala, Global Kerala’ will be released. We will also expose the wrong propaganda by the LDF,” said Chennithala.

He also cast aspersions against the Enforcement Directorate initiating a probe against the masala bonds issued by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board when the poll dates have been announced. He recalled Opposition was the first to raise doubts about he masala bonds in 2019. 

“ED has given the government an opportunity to make a hue and cry during campaigning that central probe agency was out to sabotage development projects.

The timing of the probe should be seen as a political plan hatched by the CPM and the BJP,” he alleged.“Just like the investigations into the gold smuggling case and the LIFE Mission scam, this probe by the ED too will vanish into thin air eventually,” added Chennithala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections LDF UDF
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp