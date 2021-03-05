STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AICC screening committee to hold meeting in Capital, finalise candidates

Published: 05th March 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to the usual norm of seeing the KPCC leadership flying to New Delhi with the candidature list, this time AICC’s Screening Committee (SC) chairman and two members will be coming down to Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.Prior to their arrival, in a highly secret operation, the available SC leaders were huddled at Indira Bhavan late on Thursday night to scrutinise the list of Congress candidates. Apart from the three top brass of KPCC leadership, AICC organising general secretary K C Venugopal also played a crucial role in chalking out a preliminary candidates’ list.

In the last flight from New Delhi, AICC general secretary in-charge of state Tariq Anwar also joined the midnight operation. Two among the three AICC secretaries in charge of the state, Ivan D’Souza and P Chandrasekhar also contributed in the midnight session endorsing the preliminary candidature. The third AICC secretary P V Mohan has been diagnosed with Covid-19. The lone female member in the 10- member panel, Praniti Shinde, reached the capital city on Thursday evening.

SC chairman H K Patil and the other member Duddilla Sridhar Babu will be reaching on Friday morning where the trio will be holding talks with Congress leaders. A senior KPCC office-bearer told TNIE that the game plan of the AICC leadership is to ensure that the SC chairman and its two members understand the ‘ground reality’ which can be gauged by holding talks with the KPCC office- bearers.

“This is the first time in the electoral history that the SC chairman and members are coming down to Indira Bhavan before the candidature is finalised. The full- fledged SC meeting will take place on Saturday. It shows how much planning and preparation the AICC and KPCC leaderships are putting in to ensure the victory of the UDF,” said a senior KPCC office-bearer.

The SC chairman and two members will fly back to New Delhi on Saturday where the AICC’s Central Election Committee (CEC) will be convened within the next two days. The top three of the KPCC leadership are also expected to attend the CEC meeting where the final candidates’ list will be announced in New Delhi by early next week. The KPCC leadership will have to wrap up the talks with the UDF allies on seat allocation by Friday itself so that there is more clarity on the number of seats the Congress will be contesting in the assembly elections.

