Bid to pacify Gopinath yet to yield results

PALAKKAD: State Congress leaders have initiated moves to pacify former MLA AV Gopinath who has rebelled against the district leadership. However, according to district-level Congress leaders they have not been successful as yet. KPCC working president K Sudhakaran is expected to arrive in Palakkad on Saturday and hold talks with the former DCC president. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had rung up Gopinath and asked him not to take a hasty decision.

DCC president V K Sreekandan, MP, visited Gopinath on Wednesday evening but he did not open up his mind fully. Sreekandan said that after the talks he was optimistic that Gopinath will not desert the party. Gopinath said that he was not after positions and power but was unable to digest the fact that the district leadership has been sidelining him for the past five years.