Court begins trial in 2004 case agaianst SFI activists that Kerala govt wants to shelve

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The First Class Judicial Magistrate Court here has decided to commence the trial of five former SFI activists who were accused of rioting and destruction of public property during a students’ protest that took place in 2004. The government had decided to withdraw their cases, but the court decided not to give its consent for the same.

The five were accused of ransacking a government vehicle near Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Thycadu, during a protest march organised by the SFI demanding resignation of then Industries Minister P K Kunjali-kutty.

The accused – Rajeev, Dileep, Ajayan, Renjith and Abhilash – were charged under various IPC sections for rioting, public property destruction, etc. The fifth accused Abhilash did not appear for the hearing and hence a non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against him. The LDF government in 2008 had decided to withdraw the cases. Under the CrPC section 321, the Additional Public Prosecutor had moved the petition seeking the court’s consent in withdrawing the case.

