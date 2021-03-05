STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Day after Kerala CM candidate flip-flop, BJP and Sreedharan play down confusion

Sreedharan told reporters on Friday that he had not joined the BJP expecting any posts in return and that his only aim was to serve the people

Published: 05th March 2021 01:28 PM

Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the flip-flop over projecting Metro Man E Sreedharan as Chief Ministerial candidate, the party and Sreedharan chose to steer clear of the row.
          
Sreedharan told reporters on Friday that he had not joined the BJP expecting any posts in return and that his only aim was to serve the people. He said it was for the BJP national leadership to decide the Chief Ministerial candidate. However, he would take up the responsibility if the party asks him to do so, Sreedharan clarified.
         
BJP state president K Surendran blamed the media for misrepresenting his statements. He said he had not officially declared Sreedharan as the Chief Ministerial candidate but only echoed the wishes of the people of the state as well as the party to see him assume the post.

ALSO READ: Confusion, mockery as BJP makes U-turn on Sreedharan's CM candidature
        
It is learnt that Surendran was forced by the central leadership to clarify his stance a day later. Surendran’s earlier statement, which was widely interpreted as an official endorsement of Sreedharan as Chief Ministerial candidate, had not gone down well with the BJP central leadership.
         
Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who initially supported Sreedharan as Chief Ministerial candidate on Thursday later changed his stance. Meanwhile there is resentment from within the BJP over the Vijaya Yatra led by Surendran turning into a forum for needless controversies that embarrass the party
         
A few days ago, a statement by BJP national executive member Sobha Surendran during the Vijaya Yatra that the Muslim League could join the NDA if it sheds its communal identity had triggered a controversy. Surendran who initially hit out at the proposal later softened his stance. The controversy over the Muslim League had not only taken away the focus from the Yatra but also earned the displeasure of hardline supporters of the party.

