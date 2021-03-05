HC order to defer regularisation of temporary appointments

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Thursday directed to defer all actions on the orders regularising temporary/contract employees in 10 government undertakings, including Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT), LBS Centre for Science and Technology, and Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environmental Centre (KSREC). The court further ordered to maintain status quo as on Thursday with respect to the regularisation of temporary employees till March 12. The court directed the government to inform the court its view on the petition.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the interim order on a petition filed by Vishnu S, a candidate in the rank list prepared by LBS Centre for Science and Technology and other five job aspirants.Senior advocate George Poothottam, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that the fundamental rights of eligible candidates were seriously affected by the regularisation of temporary employees.

The government action in allowing recruitment of persons without following a due procedure of law amounted to complete injustice and constitutional fraud. The persons appointed on a temporary/contract basis were accepting the same on complete knowledge that the nature of their engagement was purely provisional and therefore cannot be turned around at a later point and seek regularisation. Even if such a claim is made, the state and its instrumentality are duty-bound to ignore such illegal claims and make regular appointments to public posts following a due procedure of law.

The petitioners pointed out that the government had approved the proposal submitted by C-DIT for regularisation of as many as 114 temporary employees who had been working for more than 10 years. It was also decided to regularise 296 contract employees working in Kerala State Electronic Development Corporation Ltd (KELTRON). Similar was the case in other government undertakings. The procedure established by law cannot be given a go-by as far as public employment is concerned, the plea stated.