High Court orders ‘frivolous’ petitioner to pay Rs 25,000 fine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a fitting reply to those who file frivolous petitions before the court, the Kerala High Court on Thursday imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Johnson Padamadan, president of Kerala Bus Transport Association for filing a writ petition against Smitha Jose C, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Regional Transport Office, for defaming and demoralising her.

The court directed the petitioner to pay Rs 25,000 to the MVI and observed that the writ petition had been filed with the sole objective of defaming and demoralising the official. “The petitioner had miserably failed to substantiate his contention that MVI could not conduct checking after duty hours. On the other hand, the MVI had succeeded in establishing that an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector being a full-time officer, has no prescribed time for checking vehicles,” the court observed.

The writ petition filed by Johnson had sought a directive to the Vigilance to register a case and conduct a detailed investigation into the inspection of vehicles by the inspector near the CISF check post at Willingdon Island on December 8, 2014.