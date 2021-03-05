IFFK final leg to draw to a close on Friday

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The final leg of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will draw to a close here on Friday. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will be the chief guest at the valedictory function to be held at the the Priya theatre at 6pm. Chalachithra Academy chairman Kamal will preside. In all, 80 films -- including the 19 shown on the final day -- were screened.

Artistic director of IFFK Beena Paul will announce the awards. After the valedictory function, the film which was chosen for the Golden Crow Pheasant award will be shown. Over 20 days and nights, the festival caravan travelled between four different venues.

‘The Man who sold his skin’, ‘Quo Vadis Aida?’, ‘Dear comrades’ and ‘Rome’ were appreciated by the audience. Malayalam films ‘Hasyam,’ ‘Biriyani’ and ‘Churuli’ drew applause. Don Palathara’s ‘1956, Central Travancore’ and ‘Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam’ opened to rave reviews. Movies which had won critical acclaim at various international film festivals were among those screened.