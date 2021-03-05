Kerala: A rewind

Date of formation: November 1, 1956
Area: 38,863 sq km
1st Kerala Assembly elected in 1957
1st CM: E M S Namboodiripad (CPI)
1st Lok Sabha election held in 1951
Winner: Congress
Districts: 14
Revenue divisions: 21
Taluks: 75
Villages: 1,018
Panchayats: 941
Municipalities: 86
Corporations: 6
Development blocks: 152
Assembly constituencies: 140
Lok Sabha constituencies: 20
2016 How parties fared
Performance of political parties in the 2016 assembly elections
CM: Pinarayi Vijayan
Party Votes Vote polled %
CPM 53,71,01 26.55
Congress 47,94,793 23.7
BJP 21,29,726 10.53
CPI 16,43,878 8.12
IUML 14,96,864 7.4
KC(M) 8,07,718 3.99
NCP 2,37,408 1.17
JD(S) 2,93,274 1.45
RSP 2,16,071 1.07
BSP 47,638 0.24
States/UTs with which Kerala shares border
Karnataka
Mahe (Puducherry)
Tamil Nadu
In the 1957 elections, Devikulam constituency saw the biggest fight with 11 candidates in fray. The Manjeshwar seat had just one candidate.