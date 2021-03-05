Kerala: A rewind

By Express News Service

Date of formation: November 1, 1956

Area: 38,863 sq km

1st Kerala Assembly elected in 1957

1st CM: E M S Namboodiripad (CPI)

1st Lok Sabha election held in 1951

Winner: Congress

Districts: 14

Revenue divisions: 21

Taluks: 75

Villages: 1,018

Panchayats: 941

Municipalities: 86

Corporations: 6

Development blocks: 152

Assembly constituencies: 140

Lok Sabha constituencies: 20

2016 How parties fared

Performance of political parties in the 2016 assembly elections

CM: Pinarayi Vijayan

Party Votes Vote polled %

CPM 53,71,01 26.55

Congress 47,94,793 23.7

BJP 21,29,726 10.53

CPI 16,43,878 8.12

IUML 14,96,864 7.4

KC(M) 8,07,718 3.99

NCP 2,37,408 1.17

JD(S) 2,93,274 1.45

RSP 2,16,071 1.07

BSP 47,638 0.24

States/UTs with which Kerala shares border

Karnataka

Mahe (Puducherry)

Tamil Nadu

In the 1957 elections, Devikulam constituency saw the biggest fight with 11 candidates in fray. The Manjeshwar seat had just one candidate.