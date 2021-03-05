STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Striking it rich from golden fibre

Dehusking, the process of extracting fibre from retted coconut husk, still has dedicated workers. However, not many youth are taking it up

Published: 05th March 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Laila, a coir worker, engaged in dehusking on the banks of Paravur lake at Kottappuram  in Kollam. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Laila, a coir worker, engaged in dehusking on the banks of Paravur lake at Kottappuram  in Kollam. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

Laila’s daily routine begins at 4am. The 46-year-old coir worker has a busy day that’s packed with action, from discharging mundane chores such as cooking and cleaning to looking after the needs of other family members and dashing off to the workplace on time.By 8am, she would fulfil her day-to-day family obligations and leave for the workplace on foot. It is a 1.5-km walk to reach the banks of the Paravur lake where she would spend the next seven hours extracting fibre from retted husk. 

Sitting beside a heap of smelly peat, Laila spoke about her working life which began at the age of eleven. “My moothamma (maternal aunt) was a coir worker and she was my mentor. I quit school after the sixth standard,” she said. All these years Laila had been doing dehusking and has never attempted any other job. “Why should I? I’m comfortable with this job though the earnings aren’t that much big. My lifestyle isn’t that expensive,” she laughs. 

Laila is unmarried and is living with her father. Her two brothers and their families too are in the same house. The woman’s life shuttles between her workplace and home.

The farthest place she has gone is Kollam city, some 20km away from her house. “I’ve been to Kollam a couple of times for hospital consultations,” she says. 

Laila earns an average Rs 300 if she meets the target of extracting fibre from 600 husk. “It’s achievable in summer. But during winter, the rain would hamper the work and the earning would drop to Rs 200 or Rs 150,” she says.

The meagre earnings prompted many to leave the job, she says. Her thodi (the local name for the place where the dehusking is done) once had 15 workers and it has come down to five now, she says. 

‘WON’T RECOMMEND THIS JOB TO MY KIDS’

Half a kilometre away from her thodi is the spinning unit owned by Laila’s employer Pushparajan. Four of them, Sreejakumari, Saroja, Geetha and Lathika, are busy spinning the fibre on semi-mechanised units. The women work in pairs in a unit. While one rotates the wheel, the other trots towards the machine on the other end for getting the coir spun.How about the job? Sreejakumari answered straight: “I would never recommend this to my children. Hope you understand”.

The women’s spinning job starts at 6.30am and ends at 2pm. They take a single break in between — the lunch break — at 10.30am. As the remuneration is linked with the length of coir they’ve spun, the women rarely take a break. “This job requires physical fitness as one has to frequently trot towards the machine and back. None of the youngsters is interested in taking up this job,” says Baby, Pushparajan’s wife. 

Baby is a housewife and has been helping her husband run the business since their marriage 35 years ago. 
“At that time, my husband’s three other brothers too had spinning units. Two of them left the business after it became less lucrative. Here too, we had six units then. Now only two are operational,” she says. 
The shortage of husks and manpower poses a challenge to the business, she said. “Now husk is brought from far away places. Big coir units purchase husk from Tamil Nadu,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coir industry
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp