Three cops posted at Cliff House punished for blocking doctor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three policemen on duty at the Cliff House have been ordered to undergo one-week rigorous training at Thrissur Police Academy as punishment for obstructing the doctor who came to examine Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.The doctor was blocked near Dewaswom Board Junction.

The incident was immediately brought to the attention of the CMO which took up the matter with the city police commissioner.The cops said the doctor was blocked as he came after the road was cleared for the chief minister. Sources in the police said the punishment has not gone down well with a section of the cops as they feel the three were being punished for performing their duty.