2,791 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kerala, 16 deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 3,517 people were cured of the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,27,826, health minister K K Shailaja said.

Published: 06th March 2021 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk on a street marked with circles to ensure social distancing in Kochi

People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk on a street marked with circles to ensure social distancing in Kochi. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala reported 2,791 new COVID-19 cases, including 15 health workers, and 16 related deaths on Saturday, taking the caseload to 10,75,576 and the toll to 4,287.

As many as 3,517 people were cured of the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,27,826, health minister K K Shailaja said.

A total of 61,764 samples were examined on Saturday, taking the overall number to 1,18,40,927, she said in a release.

The test positivity rate stood at 4.52 per cent.

Kozhikode continued to log the highest number of cases at 376, followed by Kollam with 299, Malappuram with 286 and Ernakulam with 237.

The Minister said 72 of those affected on Saturday reached the state from outside, while 2,535 contracted the disease through their contacts.

The source of infection of 169 people are yet to be traced, she said.

Currently there are 42,819 persons under treatment.

There are 1,77,062 person under observation in the state,out of which 6,108 persons are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

One region was removed from the list of hot spots, taking the total number in the state to 356.

