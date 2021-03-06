Amit Shah arrives in Capital on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Home Minster Amit Shah will arrive in the state capital late on Saturday to inaugurate the culmination of Vijaya Yatra, led by BJP state president K Surendran, here on Sunday. Shah’s special aircraft will touch down at T’Puram airport at 10.30pm on Saturday. The next morning, he will leave for Kanyakumari to participate in the campaign for the Tamil Nadu assembly election as well as the bypoll in Kanyakumari parliamentary constituency.

The Union home minister will return to the capital and participate in a meeting of sanyasis at the Sree Ramakrishna Mutt here at 4pm. He will then reach Shankhumukham beach to inaugurate the culmination of Vijaya Yatra at 5.30pm.