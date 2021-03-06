STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE reschedules examinations on account of Eid holiday in Kerala

The exam schedule was prepared based on the Union government's calendar in which the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday is on May 14.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBSE has rescheduled the Class X and Class XII Board exams, including the exams slated for May 13, as the public holiday in Kerala on account of Eid ul Fitr falls on that date. The exams were rescheduled in the wake of the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCKSK), an association of school managements, taking up the matter with the CBSE, the Union Education Ministry and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. 

The exam schedule was prepared based on the Union government’s calendar in which the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday is on May 14. However, the public holiday in the state falls a day earlier. While Physics and Applied Physics exams were scheduled on May 13 for Class XII, French and Malayalam were slated for Class X on that date. 

As per the new schedule, the Class XII Physics and Applied Physics exams, slated for May 13, will be held on June 8. The French and Malayalam exams for Class X, initially scheduled for May 13, will be held on May 12 and June 5 respectively. CBSE has also carried out minor re-arrangements in the schedule of a few other exams as well. The revised timetable is available on the website www.cbse.gov.in

