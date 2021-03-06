STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala elections: EC ups vigil to check flow of money, liquor

Enforcement agencies keep track of a few suspected networks through which illegal cash would be pumped in

Published: 06th March 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: As intelligence inputs reveal that there will be attempts by political parties to lure voters who have been hit by pandemic-induced financial crisis, Election Commission has devised a major action plan to check the flow of illegal money, liquor, drugs and precious metals into the state during the assembly polls.Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena told ‘TNIE’ that senior Election Commission of India (ECI) officials, during their visit to the state, held detailed discussion with all enforcement agencies, including Customs, Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Kerala Police, on the steps which need to be implemented to check the flow of money, drugs and liquor.

“All agencies concerned have been directed to submit reports on the inspections conducted during assembly polls. Also the ECI has sought a detailed report on seizures made by the agencies in the state in the past six months. A dedicated team has been constituted to coordinate with the agencies,” he said. Official sources in central enforcement agencies said they are keeping track of a few suspected networks and channels through which illegal cash and other illicit things would be pumped during elections.

Flow of money and gifts during elections in Kerala is not new as in 2016 assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Election Commission had seized considerable volume of money from the state. In April 2019, Rs 28.79 crore worth cash, drugs, alcohol and precious metals were seized from Kerala ahead of polls.During the 2016 assembly polls, Rs 21.66 crore unaccounted money, 8,000 litres of illicit liquor and 17.47 kg of gold were seized by special teams. 

“This time more money and liquor are expected to be used to woo voters who have been severely hit by pandemic-induced economic crisis. Ground -level teams have been put on high alert as checking the flow of cash and freebies is a big challenge,” said an officer.The Commission has also requested the public to share inputs on cash distribution and freebies through EC’s cVigil app, which can be downloaded by a citizen and can be used to send video clips and pictures. The app is available in Playstore and App store.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Kerala Elections liquor Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp