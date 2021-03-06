Kerala elections: EC ups vigil to check flow of money, liquor

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As intelligence inputs reveal that there will be attempts by political parties to lure voters who have been hit by pandemic-induced financial crisis, Election Commission has devised a major action plan to check the flow of illegal money, liquor, drugs and precious metals into the state during the assembly polls.Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena told ‘TNIE’ that senior Election Commission of India (ECI) officials, during their visit to the state, held detailed discussion with all enforcement agencies, including Customs, Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Kerala Police, on the steps which need to be implemented to check the flow of money, drugs and liquor.

“All agencies concerned have been directed to submit reports on the inspections conducted during assembly polls. Also the ECI has sought a detailed report on seizures made by the agencies in the state in the past six months. A dedicated team has been constituted to coordinate with the agencies,” he said. Official sources in central enforcement agencies said they are keeping track of a few suspected networks and channels through which illegal cash and other illicit things would be pumped during elections.

Flow of money and gifts during elections in Kerala is not new as in 2016 assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Election Commission had seized considerable volume of money from the state. In April 2019, Rs 28.79 crore worth cash, drugs, alcohol and precious metals were seized from Kerala ahead of polls.During the 2016 assembly polls, Rs 21.66 crore unaccounted money, 8,000 litres of illicit liquor and 17.47 kg of gold were seized by special teams.

“This time more money and liquor are expected to be used to woo voters who have been severely hit by pandemic-induced economic crisis. Ground -level teams have been put on high alert as checking the flow of cash and freebies is a big challenge,” said an officer.The Commission has also requested the public to share inputs on cash distribution and freebies through EC’s cVigil app, which can be downloaded by a citizen and can be used to send video clips and pictures. The app is available in Playstore and App store.