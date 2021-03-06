Punched by Customs, Left to defend govt politically

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the customs affidavit filed before the High Court stating that Swapna Suresh had named Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and three ministers in the dollar smuggling case, the Left front is all set to defend the government politically. The Left front will take out protest marches to customs offices in the state on Saturday.

The customs affidavit just shows that the BJP has lost its mental balance with the realisation that the Left government will continue in office, alleged the CPM. Those indulging in such third-rated activities shouldn’t forget that this is Kerala, the party reiterated. The chief minister and the Left government hold a special place in the minds of people. This has provoked the BJP. The Union government is now ready to resort to any means. Central agencies have become mere campaign tools of those ruling at the Centre,” alleged the CPM secretariat.

The purpose of the customs’ statement as the elections near is evident. This amounts to violation of rules and misuse of probe agencies. Baseless allegations raised by the BJP and Congress are being presented as affidavits and statements before the court by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and customs, alleged the CPM secretariat.

The Left front will take out protest marches to customs offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode on Saturday. The marches are being taken out in protest against the move to defame the chief minister and the Left government. LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan alleged that the customs has been maligning the Left government’s image. The Customs has filed its affidavit before the HC based on statement by an accused.

CM’S ROLE IN DOLLAR SMUGGLING SHOCKING, SAYS CHENNITHALA

T’Puram : The Customs affidavit revealing the involvement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the dollar smuggling case is shocking, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chenithala. “The CM has no right to continue in office as sedition charges were levelled against him in the Customs affidavit submitted in the High Court,” he said in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. It is also intriguing that why the enforcement agency had been dragging its feet even after it received a crucial statement against the chief minister and other ministers two months ago, he said.

This shows that there was a clear understanding between the BJP and CPM. The enforcement agencies stalled the investigation despite they receiving a crucial piece of information linking the chief minister with the dollar smuggling case. As the tacit understanding between BJP and CPM has come out in the open, the chief minister is now trying to tarnish the Congress party’s image by saying that the Opposition leader is involved in distress sale before going to BJP. But the CM should not forget the fact that it was he who was really engaged in the distress sale of Kerala ahead of the elections,” Chennithala said.