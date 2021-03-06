Wives of three CPM leaders may be in fray

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Wives of three CPM leaders, including that of party secretary in charge A Vijayaraghavan, are in the tentative list of candidates approved by the party’s state committee for the assembly elections on Friday. The list, however, is not final. If finalised, this will be the first time that the CPM would be fielding the wives of three of its senior party leaders in any major election in the state.

P Sathidevi, who is the likely CPM candidate from the Koyilandi assembly constituency in Kozhikode, is the wife of the late M Dasan, former MLA and Kozhikode district secretary of the party. Dasan passed away in 2002.

Sathidevi is also an active member of the party and had represented the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency from 2004 to 2009. She is also the sister of veteran CPM leader and the party’s Kannur strongman P Jayarajan.

CPM state party secretary A Vijayaraghavan’s wife R Bindu is also likely to contest in the assembly elections. Bindu, who is the former mayor of the Thrissur Corporation and a professor of English at Sree Kerala Varma College, is the party’s probable candidate from Irinjalakuda constituency in Thrissur.

P K Jameela, the CPM probable in Tarur seat in Palakkad district, is the wife of Law Minister A K Balan. Tarur is an SC reserved constituency as well as the sitting seat of the minister, who has been denied a seat in this assembly election.