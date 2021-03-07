Come forward and get vaccinated: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned the public against the misinformation campaign with regard to Covid vaccine. In a press meet held on Saturday, he said that some people have fallen prey to the claims that the vaccine will cause Covid. He assured that such information being spread is false and further emphasised on the government’s efforts to make sure that vaccine reaches all.

“The Covid vaccination campaign is going strong now. However, only by taking vaccination one cannot gain sudden immunity to the virus. Only a half of those who take the vaccine will gain immunity after the first dose and that too in a period of two weeks. The others may gain 70-80 per cent immunity, 14 days after the second dose. Therefore, just because one is vaccinated, they shouldn’t forego other protective gears or stop following Covid protocol. We should continue to use masks, wash our hands regularly, use sanitisers and maintain social distance,” said the chief minister. He further added that the mild fever or exhaustion seen in some people after taking the vaccine is not a Covid symptom but a natural reaction to the immunisation.

“If it persists, the public is advised to visit the nearest hospital. We have vaccinated over 5 lakh people and very few have had any symptoms. Therefore the public should come forward to get vaccinated,” he said. The CM also highlighted the improving Covid situation in the state. He said that there is a 15 per cent decrease in active cases in the past one week with less test positivity rate too.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the state’s Covid test positivity rate stood at 4.52 per cent. As many as 2,791 new Covid positive cases were reported on the day along with 3,517 recoveries. The state also confirmed 16 more deaths adding to the total tally of 4,287. Of the cases reported, 2,535 were contact cases, 169 were cases with unknown source of infection and 72 were returnees.