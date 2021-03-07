STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Customs Commissioner flays LDF, says intimidation will not work

Names of VVIPs involved in gold smuggling will come to light, says Sumit in a Facebook post
 

Published: 07th March 2021 05:25 AM

Swapna Suresh and Sarith Kumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs Commissioner, who has been leading the probe into diplomatic baggage gold smuggling and US Dollar smuggling cases, has come out against LDF for trying to intimidate the Central agency which is investigating the cases.In a Facebook post against the LDF’s protest march to Customs office, Customs Commissioner (Preventive) Sumit Kumar said the intimidation tactims will not work.

Sharing the pictures of a wall with posters on LDF’s protest march to Customs office and clippings of news on Swapna Suresh’s statement revealing the role of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in dollar smuggling case, he posted “a political party trying intimidation will not work.”(sic)Ever since the probe into diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, Sumit Kumar has been coming out with different Facebook posts saying that names of all VVIPs involved in the case will come to light.

Kerala Police had to launch a probe after Sumit Kumar complained about an attempt on his life by gold smugglers while he was travelling from Wayanad to Kozhikode. In connection with the incident, the officer took to Facebook stating:  “The Syndicate tried to attack me on road and show it as an accident on my return back from Kalpetta, an FIR has been registered and CCP units are also looking for the attackers, the syndicate and its godfathers who planned and carried out this will hear from me very soon that is a promise.....”Kondotty police which launched a probe took two youngsters into custody based on Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar’s complaint but denied any criminal background for the two identified as Jaseem Rahmath, 25, and Rahmath Abdul Ghafoor, 24, both of Omassery in Kozhikode.

TAGS
LDF gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh
