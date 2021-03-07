Demands rise in CPI for Pannian Raveendran’s candidature

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There are demands from within the CPI that senior leader and former party secretary Pannian Raveendran should contest. The leadership of the CPI Kollam unit wanted Pannian to contest in Chadayamangalam.

A section in the party believes that the CPI needs a senior leader like Pannian in the assembly. “Pannian being one of the most senior Left leaders in the state, his candidature will help the Left in Kollam. He has also never been part of the assembly. That’s why his name was proposed. But he’s not keen on contesting,” said a source.

However, Pannian had made his reluctance evident. “Some leaders had asked me (to contest) but I’m not at all interested in contesting and have made it clear to the party. There are many other worthy candidates in the party,” he said.