STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala elections: CPI may concede three seats

As seat-sharing and candidate selection in the LDF enter the final phase, the CPI is all set to concede three seats.

Published: 07th March 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As seat-sharing and candidate selection in the LDF enter the final phase, the CPI is all set to concede three seats. Going by current indications, the party may contest only 24 seats. 
The CPI has already indicated its willingness to exchange Irikkoor and Kanjirappally seats, with the Jose K Mani’s KC(M) for Peravoor and Changanassery seats.

The party may also part with two other seats — Manjeri and Tirurangadi. Of these, Changanassery has become a bone of contention within the Left, as KC(M) and Democratic Kerala Congress too have staked their claim to the seat. 

The LDF is yet to take a call on the same. During bilateral talks with the CPM, the CPI made it clear that it cannot compromise on Changanassery. The Left is also considering the possibility of giving the Piravom seat to Kerala Congress.  The LDF may also explore the possibility of giving Changanassery to KC(M) and Peravoor to CPI. The CPM which had contested from 92 seats last time may field only 84 candidates this time. 

Candidates’ list on March 9
The CPI is likely to come out with its list of candidates by Tuesday. The party mandalam committees have started discussions on candidates for each constituency. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
seat-sharing Kerala Elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp