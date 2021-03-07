Kerala elections: CPI may concede three seats

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As seat-sharing and candidate selection in the LDF enter the final phase, the CPI is all set to concede three seats. Going by current indications, the party may contest only 24 seats.

The CPI has already indicated its willingness to exchange Irikkoor and Kanjirappally seats, with the Jose K Mani’s KC(M) for Peravoor and Changanassery seats.

The party may also part with two other seats — Manjeri and Tirurangadi. Of these, Changanassery has become a bone of contention within the Left, as KC(M) and Democratic Kerala Congress too have staked their claim to the seat.

The LDF is yet to take a call on the same. During bilateral talks with the CPM, the CPI made it clear that it cannot compromise on Changanassery. The Left is also considering the possibility of giving the Piravom seat to Kerala Congress. The LDF may also explore the possibility of giving Changanassery to KC(M) and Peravoor to CPI. The CPM which had contested from 92 seats last time may field only 84 candidates this time.

Candidates’ list on March 9

The CPI is likely to come out with its list of candidates by Tuesday. The party mandalam committees have started discussions on candidates for each constituency.