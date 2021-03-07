Local connect holds sway, not big political statements

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

Malappuram, the lush green land decked with hills and rivers in north Kerala, has a unique place in the cultural and political history of Kerala. Once the military headquarters of the Zamorins of Kozhikode, Malappuram has enjoyed overseas trade ties since ancient times. And these links have played a pivotal role in shaping the future of the district which has given birth to numerous personalities who have left indelible footprints on the state’s political arena.

It was early afternoon when we reached the historical Ponnani harbour where the Bharathapuzha meets the Arabian Sea. The fishing boats were lying anchored and the allied fishing sector workers were resting after lunch. Like the meandering river, the life of the people in the coastal town has a rhythm. If anything, they are happy with what the sea gives them in everyday life.

“At times, we get a good catch. Some days, the sea turns us away with empty hands. But the allowance given by the boat owner is enough to make both ends meet. If there is a good catch, there would be incentives too, in proportion to the catch,” said Abdul Rasaq, a fisherman. Mammootty S, an NRI-turned-businessman who recently bought a new boat with his partner, said they need a catch of at least `60,000 to make a profit. “It is possible if the situation is favourable, although there would be fluctuations on certain days,” he said.

Outside the harbour, we met Nabeesa Khader (name changed). Though belonging to a family below the poverty line, she was in a happy mood as a few weeks earlier she had married off her daughter in good manner. Ditched by her husband long ago, she struggled to raise her daughter. Elderly parents and their illnesses complicated things. During a local body election, a candidate who visited her house, seeing the poor condition of the house that had a thatched roof of palm leaves, enquired about the reasons for her misery.

Disconsolate, she told the candidate about her daughter’s marriage getting delayed. The candidate then assured her, whether he wins or not, he would find a solution and asked her to go ahead with the arrangements required for marriage. Soon after the elections, he donated 10 sovereign gold ornaments to her daughter, besides assuring financial aid collected from good Samaritans in the locality. And the marriage was solemnised as per plan and she received a good sum for the conduct of the marriage. She sobbed while narrating it too, but this time out of joy.

Similar instances are aplenty in Malappuram where influential people or local collectives play an important role in alleviating the suffering of fellow beings. Such initiatives of timely relief play a significant role in deciding the mandate in Malappuram. “People, or their close relatives, who have received help from well-off persons or leaders, or their outfits, will naturally be influenced by their way of thinking. Also, this is a way of life in Malappuram and the political parties know how to broaden their base and win the hearts of people,” said Mammootty.

Many people TNIE spoke to said those who take the bigger risk win the hearts of more people and that political developments at the state level are not the biggest issues for them.By late afternoon, the teashop of Abdulla Kutty, fondly known as Oolikka, at Koottayi near Tirur was witnessing a political discussion centred mainly on local politics. When this reporter attempted to join the discussion, the ‘debaters’ were initially apprehensive but soon opened up.

They were least bothered about what the state government has given them, be it a kit of provisions or social welfare pension. At one point, Oolikka challenged Yusaf K and Shashi K P, supporters of other prominent political parties, to prove who helped the people in distress in the area more. And he was ready to down the shutters of his shop if they proved otherwise. So on and so forth, the enthusiasm for politics goes on in myriad discussions among the commoners in Malappuram.