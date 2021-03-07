STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Local connect holds sway, not big political statements

Those who help people in distress and take bigger risks will win more hearts, common men and women of Malappuram tell TNIE

Published: 07th March 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

The historical Ponnani harbour where Bharathapuzha meets the Arabian Sea. (R) Tea shop of Oolikka | Express

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

Malappuram, the lush green land decked with hills and rivers in north Kerala, has a unique place in the cultural and political history of Kerala. Once the military headquarters of the Zamorins of Kozhikode, Malappuram has enjoyed overseas trade ties since ancient times. And these links have played a pivotal role in shaping the future of the district which has given birth to numerous personalities who have left indelible footprints on the state’s political arena.

It was early afternoon when we reached the historical Ponnani harbour where the Bharathapuzha meets the Arabian Sea. The fishing boats were lying anchored and the allied fishing sector workers were resting after lunch. Like the meandering river, the life of the people in the coastal town has a rhythm. If anything, they are happy with what the sea gives them in everyday life.

“At times, we get a good catch. Some days, the sea turns us away with empty hands. But the allowance given by the boat owner is enough to make both ends meet. If there is a good catch, there would be incentives too, in proportion to the catch,” said Abdul Rasaq, a fisherman. Mammootty S, an NRI-turned-businessman who recently bought a new boat with his partner, said they need a catch of at least `60,000 to make a profit. “It is possible if the situation is favourable, although there would be fluctuations on certain days,” he said.

Outside the harbour, we met Nabeesa Khader (name changed). Though belonging to a family below the poverty line, she was in a happy mood as a few weeks earlier she had married off her daughter in good manner. Ditched by her husband long ago, she struggled to raise her daughter. Elderly parents and their illnesses complicated things. During a local body election, a candidate who visited her house, seeing the poor condition of the house that had a thatched roof of palm leaves, enquired about the reasons for her misery. 

Disconsolate, she told the candidate about her daughter’s marriage getting delayed. The candidate then assured her, whether he wins or not, he would find a solution and asked her to go ahead with the arrangements required for marriage. Soon after the elections, he donated 10 sovereign gold ornaments to her daughter, besides assuring financial aid collected from good Samaritans in the locality. And the marriage was solemnised as per plan and she received a good sum for the conduct of the marriage. She sobbed while narrating it too, but this time out of joy.

Similar instances are aplenty in Malappuram where influential people or local collectives play an important role in alleviating the suffering of fellow beings. Such initiatives of timely relief play a significant role in deciding the mandate in Malappuram. “People, or their close relatives, who have received help from well-off persons or leaders, or their outfits, will naturally be influenced by their way of thinking. Also, this is a way of life in Malappuram and the political parties know how to broaden their base and win the hearts of people,” said Mammootty. 

Many people TNIE spoke to said those who take the bigger risk win the hearts of more people and that political developments at the state level are not the biggest issues for them.By late afternoon, the teashop of Abdulla Kutty, fondly known as Oolikka, at Koottayi near Tirur was witnessing a political discussion centred mainly on local politics. When this reporter attempted to join the discussion, the ‘debaters’ were initially apprehensive but soon opened up.

They were least bothered about what the state government has given them, be it a kit of provisions or social welfare pension. At one point, Oolikka challenged Yusaf K and Shashi K P, supporters of other prominent political parties, to prove who helped the people in distress in the area more. And he was ready to down the shutters of his shop if they proved otherwise. So on and so forth, the enthusiasm for politics goes on in myriad discussions among the commoners in Malappuram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp