STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sub-inspector in Kerala booked for impersonating his senior, forging documents

The case was registered against Jacob Simon, who is functioning as Armed Police SI in the Janamaithry Directorate in the Police Headquarters, on Friday.

Published: 07th March 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has registered a case against a Sub-inspector attached with the Police Headquarters for impersonation and forging of documents, including the letterheads of the senior-most IPS officers.

The case was registered against Jacob Simon, who is functioning as Armed Police SI in the Janamaithry Directorate in the Police Headquarters, on Friday.

Sources said the State Police Chief (SPC) got the wind of the misdeeds of the cop and the Crime Branch was asked to look into it. After conducting a preliminary inquiry, it was found that there was merit in the allegation against Jacob. 

A case was registered by the Crime Branch and they followed it up by raiding his office and residence.

The house raid yielded phony letterheads and seals of the officers, including those belonging to the State Police Chief. Sources said a fake certificate of appreciation issued by the SPC, and a uniform belonging to the DySP were also recovered from his residence.

The sources added that the beleaguered cop had earlier faced departmental action for allegedly helping human traffickers while being posted at the International Airport in Thiruvananthapuram.

The police sources said it was not the first time the cop had landed in trouble for impersonation. He had earlier introduced himself as the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Chief in a WhatsApp group of Armed Battalion officers. Growing suspicious of his intention, some of his colleagues called his bluff after checking his claim with senior officers. There were also reports that he mislead a police vehicle checking party by introducing himself as the Police Headquarters Communication head and got away from being penalised for a traffic offense.

Regarding the seizure of DySP's uniform, the Crime Branch is checking whether he had misused the uniform to defraud someone. "He is years away from becoming a DySP. So we are checking if he misused the uniform to impersonate himself as a DySP to pursue his nefarious intentions," said a Police Headquarters source. The officer is yet to be arrested and the police said he is on the run.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crime Branch Kerala Police suub-inspector booked forgery charges impersonation charges
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp