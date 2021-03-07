Sub-inspector in Kerala booked for impersonating his senior, forging documents

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has registered a case against a Sub-inspector attached with the Police Headquarters for impersonation and forging of documents, including the letterheads of the senior-most IPS officers.

The case was registered against Jacob Simon, who is functioning as Armed Police SI in the Janamaithry Directorate in the Police Headquarters, on Friday.

Sources said the State Police Chief (SPC) got the wind of the misdeeds of the cop and the Crime Branch was asked to look into it. After conducting a preliminary inquiry, it was found that there was merit in the allegation against Jacob.

A case was registered by the Crime Branch and they followed it up by raiding his office and residence.

The house raid yielded phony letterheads and seals of the officers, including those belonging to the State Police Chief. Sources said a fake certificate of appreciation issued by the SPC, and a uniform belonging to the DySP were also recovered from his residence.

The sources added that the beleaguered cop had earlier faced departmental action for allegedly helping human traffickers while being posted at the International Airport in Thiruvananthapuram.

The police sources said it was not the first time the cop had landed in trouble for impersonation. He had earlier introduced himself as the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Chief in a WhatsApp group of Armed Battalion officers. Growing suspicious of his intention, some of his colleagues called his bluff after checking his claim with senior officers. There were also reports that he mislead a police vehicle checking party by introducing himself as the Police Headquarters Communication head and got away from being penalised for a traffic offense.

Regarding the seizure of DySP's uniform, the Crime Branch is checking whether he had misused the uniform to defraud someone. "He is years away from becoming a DySP. So we are checking if he misused the uniform to impersonate himself as a DySP to pursue his nefarious intentions," said a Police Headquarters source. The officer is yet to be arrested and the police said he is on the run.