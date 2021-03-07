STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tribal communities live in fear of dam, animal raids

Our vehicle stopped near Kadar Colony, one of the biggest settlements of forest tribes in the lap of  the Western Ghats.

Published: 07th March 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Children of Kadar Colony in Vazhachal playing games on mobile phones. The state government and NGOs have given phones to all students 

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

When the vehicle entered Chalakudy on way to Athirappilly from Vettilappara bridge, the road wore a deserted look on March 2, with public transport staying off road due to the nationwide motor strike called by trade unions to protest the increasing petrol and diesel prices. However, tea shops and food stalls remained open and private vehicles were heading for Athirappilly, one of the enchanting waterfalls in South India.

Our vehicle stopped near Kadar Colony, one of the biggest settlements of forest tribes in the lap of  the Western Ghats. Around 10 men had gathered inside the community hall in the colony discussing about how to empower the male members of the community and free them from the clutches of drinking habit, which has been destroying generations of the community. 

“The drinking habit is deeply ingrained in a majority of youngsters as well as elderly. Many children from the community study up to Plus II and even higher, but the drinking habit slowly conquers them. To address the problem, the ‘Purushaganam’ (male gathering) is being arranged every month to sort out our issues,” said P K Chandran of the colony who was leading the session. 

Another member, O Saji, said, “We are deeply concerned with the proposed Athirappilly power project. The state and Central governments say that it is a closed chapter. However, concerns remain. If the government decides again to move ahead with the dam, it will destroy around 14 oorus (hamlets) of the tribes, mainly Kadar, Muthuvan, Mannan, Malayan and Ulladar and will displace more than 2,000 tribal people.  In addition, the entire tract of Western Ghats and its biodiversity will be gone.”

Geetha Vazhachal, the only female ‘ooru mooppan’ of Kadar community, says the fear of constructing the dam has lessened. “However, we fear of a manmade disaster. Now, the state government has proposed Anakkayam dam. It is more than 10km upstream from Vazhachal. It will be a disaster to displace several settlements of forest dwellers and biodiversity,” she said.

 K O Paul Kavunkal and T V George
Thazhekadan inspecting coconut and
banana plants destroyed by wild
elephants at Vellikulangara on Feb 28

Sandeep of the colony said, “The serious problem we face is the unavailability of land. The forest department had allotted only 4.5 acres for 60 families in 1960s to Kadar community. Now, the colony has 74 houses. The number of members has multiplied in the past 50 years and there is no place to construct any more houses. More than ten persons live like a joint family in each house. The government should address this issue.”

The mercury level was increasing inside the deep jungle as the leaves have withered in summer heat. The vehicles carrying tourists moved to Valpparai from Vazhachal through the road close to the colony. Our vehicle moved to Vellikulangara, which lies in the mountain valley.

Many villages border the mighty hills. Posh houses are also seen everywhere and vast tracts of farm land sporting cocoa, arecanut, nutmeg and other aromatic trees. After a drive of more than 20km, our vehicle reached Itholi, a sleepy village in the dense forest. Man-animal conflict is frequent here. Herds of elephants enter human settlements for water and food, giving sleepless night to the residents. 

K O Paul Kavunkal at Vellikulangara has not yet recovered from the trauma caused by a herd of elephants which invaded his farm and destroyed crops in the early hours of February 28. “Three elephants destroyed coconut, plantain and other trees and destroyed the pipes of the lift irrigation system. In the last 50 years, it was the first time wild elephants had reached our area. The herd entered the farm around 3am and wreaked havoc for two hours. The crops of many people were destroyed. We informed the forest personnel who arrived and pushed the elephants back using crackers and torches. We live in fear that such incidents will recur,” Paul said.

T V George Thazhekadan said the forest department had constructed solar fencing in the areas under Kodali forest range, but there no fencing in Pariyaram range and it is helping the wild elephants to reach human localities. Mattathur, Naikundu, Chokkana, Ithanoli and other places bordering the forest have been witnessing repeated man-animal conflicts. The compound wall and crops of Presentation FC Convent were destroyed by elephants. “We have been living in fear at night,” said Sr Acqalina, head of the convent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribal communities
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp