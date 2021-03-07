‘What assurance without G’: CPM in a spot over Sudhakaran, Isaac

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The CPM is in a spot over the state committee decision to keep away ministers G Sudhakaran and Thomas Isaac from contesting in the coming assembly elections. Posters against denial of seat to both leaders appeared in different parts of Ambalappuzha constituency on Saturday. However, the supporters of Isaac have not yet come out in the open.The posters that appeared in Ambalappuzha and Valiyachudukad stated: “If G Sudhakaran is kept out, it will lead to losing the constituency. Does the party need continuity in rule? Is SDPI man Salam the replacement for G Sudhakaran. What assurance without G.”

A CPM leader said that both ministers had performed well in their constituencies and the state in the past five years and they have good image. “If the party replaces the ministers with other leaders, it would be a disaster. The state leadership has taken a decision without examining the pulse of the people of the constituency and district. The chance of a win will be slim if the party replaces these ministers,” the leader said.

Sudhakaran and Isaac were kept out after the party took a decision not to field MLAs who had won twice. In the past, the party state committee used to give exemption to seniors and leaders with huge public support.In Alappuzha constituency, Matsyafed chairman and former Alappuzha municipal chairman P P Chitharanjan is the probable candidate. In Ambalappuzha, CITU district president H Salam is the candidate.

A district committee member said that there were internal issues in the party for the past few years. “In the local body polls, the selection of chairperson of Alappuzha municipality invited widespread criticism and party workers publicly staged a protest against the president. P P Chitharanjan drew the ire of party workers. After the protest, the party leadership limited the term of the present municipal chairperson to two-and-a-half years. Such protests will come up again,” the leader said. The district committee meeting of the party was held on Saturday and the decision of the state committee was reported at the meeting.

However, district leaders strongly opposed the state committee’s decision. Party state committee will discuss the opinion of district committee on Monday and will take a final call. Only two MLAs from the district will again contest from the constituency. Saji Cheriyan will contest in Chengannur and U Prathibha will contest in Kayamkulam. The party is considering M S Arunkumar for the Mavelikkara seat. R Rajesh, MLA, has completed two terms and will keep away from contest.

Meanwhile, Thomas Isaac, in his FB post, said the campaign using his name and photo in connection with the candidate selection of Alappuzha was anti-party activity and he had not asked anybody to field him as a candidate. “Candidate selections are not made based on media speculation. The party will decide and I am obliged to obey that decision,” he said.