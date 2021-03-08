BJP misusing Central probe agencies to sabotage Kerala government: CPI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI district council has called upon the people to defeat attempts by the central government to sabotage the Left government in the state by misusing the Central investigation agencies.

The move is anti-constitutional and a challenge to federal principles, said the resolution passed by the council.

The council said the UDF and the BJP had run false campaigns against the LDF government during the local body elections. “Both of them tried to link the government with gold and drug smuggling cases.

The NIA, Enforcement Directorate and the CBI were brought to the scene in no time. But not a single Left party member could be arraigned in the case.

Also, UDF and BJP workers were named as accused. The people gave a fitting reply to the fake campaign by the Opposition parties in the local body elections.

They gave the LDF a resounding victory. The council opined that the BJP and the UDF were levelling false allegations against the LIFE Mission which ensured housing for 2.50 lakh families. The Central investigation agencies are moving against the government at the BJP’s behest.