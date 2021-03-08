STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

BJP names AP Abdullakutty as its candidate for Malappuram seat in Lok Sabha by-poll

A P Abdullakutty, earlier, was sacked from Congress for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 08th March 2021 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

AP Abdullakutty

AP Abdullakutty (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

MALAPPURAM: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named its National Vice President AP Abdullakutty as the candidate for by-poll to Malappuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora had on Sunday said that the Malappuram Lok Sabha by-poll will be conducted along with the Kerala Assembly polls in 140 constituencies in the state.

A P Abdullakutty, earlier, was sacked from Congress for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The BJP's landslide victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections is the affirmation of the people's faith in Modi's vision and policies," read the social media post that got him into trouble.

Abdullakutty was also suspended from CPI(M) in 2009 for praising Modi who was then the chief minister of Gujarat. Later, he joined Congress and was elected to the Kerala Assembly in 2011.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Janata Party Malappuram Lok Sabha seat Malappuram bypoll Kerala elections 2021
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp