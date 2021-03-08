Kerala assembly elections 2021: For all Chief Ministers of state, age is 'just a number'

By Express News Service

Since the first assembly elections held in 1957, Kerala has had 12 leaders serving as chief ministers at various points of time.

TNIE looks at the age of the leaders when they were first elected to the post, no matter how brief their tenure was.

At 36 years, Congress leader A K Antony is the youngest person to be appointed the Kerala CM. CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan is the oldest person to become chief minister in the state.