Kerala polls: As posters pop up, CPM removes Jameela from fray

Earlier, Sumod was being considered for the Kongad reserved seat. Now, K Shanthakumari’s name is in figuring in the list of probables for Kongad.

The posters in Malayalam appeared with the tagline ‘Save Communism’.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The CPM district secretariat on Sunday decided not to consider the candidature of Dr P K Jameela Balan, wife of minister A K Balan, for the Tarur assembly seat. The move comes barely a few hours after posters appeared in different parts of Palakkad town and the reserved constituency against her candidature.

The district secretariat bowed to the pressure from many members who felt Jameela’s candidature would affect the chances of candidates in the adjoining constituencies. It has now decided to field DYFI leader P P Sumod from Tarur.

The CPM district committee and secretariat members said the decision to field Jameela had caused resentment among the local cadre who were against bringing a family member to contest when there were hundreds of educated workers who had toiled for the party from the grassroots.

The posters in Malayalam appeared with the tagline ‘Save Communism’. While one of them said “courageous communists” would resist attempts to turn the seat into a family asset, another said the actions of some leaders of foisting someone, which showed they could not live without power, would hinder LDF’s chances of staying in power. 

Shortly after this, Balan said those behind the posters were “descendants of darkness”.  “The forum that put up the posters has been working to destabilise the party. Every time, my victory margin has increased in Tarur. This shows it is not just CPM votes. This time too, the CPM candidate will register a record win,” he said.

How dissent played out

  • Chelakkara: Posters against K Radhakrishnan’s candidacy appear with slogans like ‘democracy failed, money power won’. 

  • Kunnathunadu: Posters under ‘Save CPM Forum’ allege CPM sold the SC-reserved seat to P V Srinijan for C30 crore.

  • Ambalappuzha: Posters ask if CPM is not interested in coming to power again, allege the party’s candidate to replace Sudhakaran, H Salam, is an SDPI member.

