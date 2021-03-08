Top-deck vacancies cripple police intelligence wing in poll-bound Kerala

Shan AS By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Communal fault-lines and tense political atmosphere have emerged in an unprecedented level in the state that is heading towards assembly elections.

As if to thicken the plot, explosives in big quantities, heading towards northern districts, have been seized in recent days posing threat to the state’s security.

Robust intelligence apparatus that could forewarn the decision-makers about the impending dangers could have come in handy for the state police in dealing with the grim situation.

Sadly, the state intelligence wing is in disarray at the top level with three out of five senior posts lying vacant, while the rest of the two are being managed by officers who are on additional duty.

Led by ADGP T K Vinod Kumar, the State Special Branch has been accorded three IG and one DIG posts. The indispensable posts of IG (Intelligence) and DIG (Security) are lying vacant, while the posts of IG (Internal Security) and IG (Security) are being held by Harshita Attaluri and G Sparjan Kumar, respectively.

Harshita is the South Zone IG, while Sparjan is the Crime Branch IG. Since both these senior officers are tied up with their own departmental works, the intelligence job is an additional work for them and that affects the functioning of the specialised wing. This crippling deficit in the intelligence wing is due to the fact that Kerala Police is facing an acute shortage of senior IPS officers.

As per a 2020 report, 35 cadre posts were lying vacant in the department which has an authorised cadre strength of 172 posts.

That means one-fifth of the authorised IPS posts need to be filled. This included nine Inspector General (IG) posts, two Deputy Inspector General (DIG) posts and 24 Superintendent (SP) posts.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said the dearth of senior IPS officers were mostly felt in the special branch and the Crime Branch.

“If you ask me whether the dearth of senior officers is affecting the special branch functioning, I will say we could have been better off with more people,” Behera said. “Fortunately SPs are really good and they do their job well. The special branch has been doing its job. It would have been much better if we have more seniors,” Behera said.

