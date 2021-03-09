Communalism personified: Pinarayi takes a jab at Amit Shah

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Reacting sharply to the Union home minister’s tirade against him in Thiruvanantha-puram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said Amit Shah is communalism personified. Kick-starting ‘Padayorukkam’, the LDF election campaign, at Pinarayi here on Monday, the CM said Shah has humiliated the state and the Congress has not spoken anything against it.

“His speech was quite unbecoming of his stature as the Home Minister. Though he has reached a big position, from the speech he had made, it seems that the man has not changed much from the person who had led the genocide in Gujarat in 2002,” he said. On Shah’s questions, the CM said he was not the one who was jailed for kidnapping.



