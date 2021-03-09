Field only persons with winning chances: Congress MPs to AICC panel

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The majority of Congress MPs who shared their views with the AICC screening committee in New Delhi on the list of probable candidates for the state assembly elections stressed that “winnability” alone should be the criterion and group equations should not be considered. The KPCC leadership has presented to the screening committee at least three names for each of the 92 assembly seats the party is contesting. The final list of candidates will be announced only after the central election committee meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday.

The 10-member screening committee’s one-to-one meeting with MPs on the probable candidates in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies started at 6pm on Monday. The MPs who met the committee members include Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan, Adoor Prakash, T N Prathapan, Kodikunnil Suresh and Hibi Eden.

K Muraleedharan decided not to share his views, alleging that the Kerala leaders have already made a decision on whom to field. Citing that he does not want to face the wrath of seat aspirants, he has passed the buck to the KPCC leadership. Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan also decided not to share his views. The remaining MPs are scheduled to meet the committee members on Tuesday morning.

One of the MPs told TNIE that he urged the committee members to consider only winnability and social balancing while selecting the candidates. “In the hour-long meeting, I apprised them of the golden opportunity the Congress has got to come back to power. If there is even a small lapse on the candidature, things will go haywire. I insisted that group equations should never be considered. The screening committee’s role is to identify the most suitable candidates and my role is to ensure that they are elected to the assembly, which I have promised them that I will do. I did not suggest any names as that would boomerang on me later,” he said on condition of anonymity.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and former chief minister Oommen Chandy have pruned the original list to three probables for each seat after the AICC leadership expressed its displeasure. K C Venugopal, AICC organising general secretary, is expected to present the final survey report before the committee after their meeting with the MPs concludes. The final candidate list will be prepared after comparing the KPCC list with the findings in the survey report.

