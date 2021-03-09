STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold smuggling: Police get legal sanction to register case against ED staff

Published: 09th March 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh and Sarith Kumar

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The police department is expected to register a case against Enforcement Directorate officials for allegedly forcing gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh to give statements indicting the chief minister and other ministers in gold smuggling and reverse hawala cases.The police decision follows legal opinion to go ahead with registering the case against ED officials on the basis of a report filed by Hitech Cell ASP E S Bijumon.

Bijumon had headed the team that probed the production and circulation of an audio clip which purportedly belonged to Swapna. In the audio, Swapna was heard saying that the ED officials had put pressure on her to give statements against Pinarayi Vijayan and a few ministers in the gold smuggling and reverse hawala cases.

 However, it’s not clear whether the case would be registered suo motu or Swapna had already raised a complaint in this regard. The prisons department sources maintained that Swapna did not file any complaints as the department would be aware of such a move.The police move, under the patronage of the state government, comes at a time when Central agencies have begun tightening screws on the chief minister and other ministers.

