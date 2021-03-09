STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala gold smuggling case: Congress urges Amit Shah to reveal details of 'mysterious death'

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the war of words between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Amit Shah is just an eyewash

Published: 09th March 2021 02:27 PM

Ramesh Chennithala

Chennithala said if the probe into the gold smuggling case vanishes into thin air, Amit Shah owes an explanation (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KPCC leadership has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reveal more details about the mysterious death in the gold smuggling case, which he mentioned during his speech in the state capital the other day.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the war of words between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Amit Shah is just an eyewash. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran took a dig at Pinarayi saying that he won his first election from Kuthuparamba in 1970, with the help of the Jan Sangh.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy maintained that the people want to know answers and not questions. He was referring to Amit Shah and Pinarayi Vijayan posing questions to each other. The leaders were talking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday, prior to talks with Congress MPs from the state to finalise the party candidates.

Two days after Amit Shah raised suspicion about the mysterious death of a witness in the gold smuggling case during the culmination of his Vijaya Yatra at Shanghumugham, the KPCC leadership lashed out at the state and central governments. Chennithala said if the probe into the gold smuggling case vanishes into thin air, Amit Shah owes an explanation.

"Why was the Lavalin case postponed 26 times? Why is the probe on the gold smuggling case moving at a snail's pace? Pinarayi should inform whether any murder had taken place or not, related to the gold smuggling case. Amit Shah should inform who was the main witness in the gold smuggling case," said Chennithala.

Mullapally who has always been a harsh critic of both the CPM and the BJP alleged that the speeches of Amit Shah and Pinarayi had been scripted beforehand so as to hoodwink people. "The central agencies haven't yet grilled Pinarayi? Why did Amit Shah hide details on the mysterious deaths behind the gold smuggling case? The underlying relationship between the CPM and BJP is quite evident," said Mullapally.

Chandy demanded to know why Amit Shah had not gone ahead with criminal charges raised in the gold smuggling case. He maintained that Amit Shah's statement that the fight is between the CPM and the BJP is nothing but to mislead the public."The questions posed by Amit Shah have been hatched with clear cut understanding with the CPM. The people are keen to know the answers. Will Pinarayi be able to reply convincingly," asked Chandy.

