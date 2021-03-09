STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twenty20 gets Chittilappilly, Sreenivasan, Siddique on board

Actor Sreenivasan, director Siddique, Dr Shajan Kuriakose, Dr Vijayan, Lakshmi Menon and Anitha Indira Bhai are its members.

Published: 09th March 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Twenty20 president Sabu M Jacob talking to industrialist Kochouseph Chittilappilly and actor Sreenivasan during the announcement of the party’s candidates for assembly polls in Kochi on Monday | Albin

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Buoyed by its good showing in the local body elections in and around Kizhakkambalam, Twenty20 — the non-political outfit floated by apparel-maker Kitex Group — is gearing up to give political fronts a tough fight in the assembly polls and open its account. On Monday, Twenty20 announced candidates for five assembly seats and formed a seven-member advisory board headed by industrialist Kochouseph Chittilappilly.

Actor Sreenivasan, director Siddique, Dr Shajan Kuriakose, Dr Vijayan, Lakshmi Menon and Anitha Indira Bhai are its members. It has named candidates for Kunnathunad, Perumbavoor, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha and Vypeen seats.“We will contest in the remaining seats only if we find appropriate candidates.

We are aiming to put up a good show in the assembly polls as we have a total membership of over 3 lakh in Ernakulam district. During the recent online membership drive, we got a membership of over 1.25 lakh. In 1,897 wards in the district, we have at least 50 members in each ward. We will be launching ward-level committees to take up various campaigns,” said Twenty20 president Sabu M Jacob.

‘Twenty20 the only way to help Kerala move forward’

Chittilappilly said Twenty20 is the only way to help Kerala move in the direction of development and corruption-free governance. “Twenty20 has shown us how a panchayat can be a role model of development with active participation of people.” Sreenivasan said the youth of the state should join the Twenty20 movement. “What we have been seeing in politics are graft and misuse of power. We need a change which Twenty20 can bring,” he said.

Also watch: Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: Who has the edge?

