Woman cop claims ED sleuths forced Swapna Suresh to name Pinarayi

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate officials had pressured gold-smuggling accused Swapa Suresh to drag the Chief Minister into the case while being interrogated in the custody of the central agency, a woman Civil Police Officer told the police team that probed into the leak of an audio clip that purportedly belonged to Swapna.

The woman cop, who is attached to the Palarivattom police station, was on protection duty of Swapna for six day while the latter was in ED’s custody. Her statement was recorded by the police team headed by hitech cell ASP E S Bijumon that was entrusted to probe how did the audio clip leak to the media.

The woman cop reportedly told the police that she had heard ED officers telling Swapna during interrogation that a VIP would soon be brought there for grilling. “The ED officers were getting calls in between and they were talking in Hindi. Swapna was questioned under duress by an officer named Radhakrishnan,” she said. She also testified that she had seen Swapna being forced to give statements.