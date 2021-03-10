Amit Shah-Pinarayi spat: KPCC sees plot

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KPCC leadership on Tuesday criticised both the Centre and state government severely over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s revelation on the death of a key witness in the gold smuggling case under mysterious circumstances. The three top leaders — KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and former chief minister Oommen Chandy — asked Shah to disclose the details of the gold smuggling case.

Speaking to media in New Delhi before the AICC candidate screening committee meeting, Mullappally alleged that the war of words between Shah and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is straight out of a script planned by CPM and BJP to hoodwink people. Mullappally said Pinarayi won his first election (from Koothuparamba in 1970) with the help of the Jan Sangh.

Chennithala said, “Why was the Lavalin case postponed 26 times? Also, Shah should disclose the identity of the key witness who died.” Taking potshots against the volley of questions bandied about by both Shah and Pinarayi, Oommen Chandy said people in the state want answers, not questions.