Hectic lobbying by Congress group leaders in Delhi

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Congress’ ‘I’ and ‘A’ group leaders lobbying hard for their respective nominees with the candidate screening committee in New Delhi, it is to be seen how far the AICC leadership will toe their line. The top KPCC leaders were huddled with committee chairman H K Patil and members Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde in a marathon sitting to finalise their recommendations which will be forwarded to the AICC central election committee (CEC), which will meet on Wednesday evening. If the discussion get prolonged, the CEC meeting will be pushed to Thursday.

While former chief minister Oommen Chandy is lobbying for his ‘A’ group loyalists like eight-term Irikkur MLA K C Joseph, former Tripunithura MLA K Babu and KPCC vice-president P C Vishnunath, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded seats for his staunch ‘I’ group leaders like KPCC vice-president Joseph Vazhakkan, KPCC general secretary Jyothikumar Chamakkala and Kollam DCC president Bindu Krishna.

It is learnt that Chandy has suggested Vishnunath’s name for at least five constituencies -- Chengannur, Kanjirappally, Vattiyoorkavu, Kollam and Kottarakkara. But Vishnunath feigned ignorance about this. “I am not bothered about my detractors terming me as a migratory bird. If the party decides to give me a ticket, I will contest,” Vishnunath told TNIE.

A section of Congress MPs are banking on Rahul Gandhi’s intervention at the CEC meeting to axe those leaders who have contested more than four-five times. They feel that unlike the 2016 assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi, being the MP from Wayanad, is quite familiar with the stature of the Congress leaders. KPCC working president K V Thomas has also urged the AICC leadership to insist that the leaders above 70 years should not be considered, which is aimed solely at K C Joseph. However, a top KPCC office-bearer told TNIE that the ploy of the two group leaders will not work this time.