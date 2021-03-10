STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In searing heat, fan is a luxury for this 8-year-old endosulfan victim

Let alone speaking or standing on foot, she cannot even change her position without others' help as she is physically and mentally challenged completely.

Endosulfan survivor Arpitha lies on mother Usha's shoulder. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KUMBADAJE (Kasaragod): Unable to cope up with the searing heat, she writhes and makes feeble sounds while lying on the floor in the house at Marpanadka in Kumbadaje grama panchayat in Kasaragod. Having a table fan is a luxury for the parents of hapless eight-year-old Arpitha. Let alone speaking or standing on foot, she cannot even change her position without others' help as she is physically and mentally challenged completely, as per the certificate issued by the state government. She is a heart-wrenching sight but she has been denied her rightful benefits.

Born as the daughter of Dalit couple M Janardhana and Usha, Arpitha had attended the endosulfan speciality medical camp held at GHS Perdala on April 7, 2017, but she was not included in the beneficiary list.

"I don't know why she was omitted. The single relief is that she is getting monthly pension for the differently-abled. It is difficult to get her to and from hospital as we have to shell out a lot of money for vehicle rent. If she was included in the endosulfan beneficiary list, it would have been of a great help," says Usha.

The family does not live in their home at the SC colony at Marpanadka now, as there is no water supply there. "We shifted to my grandaunt's house. Though there is electricity here, no fan is available," said Janardhana, a daily wage labourer.

"When Arpitha shows discomfort due to the increasing heat, we will wrap her with wet clothes," he added. Janardhana's grandaunt's daughter-in-law is also an endosulfan victim but has been included in the list. Arpitha's elder sister is studying in class 9.

When TNIE spoke to local ASHA worker N Lakshmi on why Arpitha, a terribly sick child, was not included in the list even after attending the medical camp, she replied that the list of selected people from the medical camp has not been forwarded to any primary health centres even after more than three years. Local ward member Hareesh Gosada blamed the health department's gross negligence for the plight. "The district endosulfan cell will somehow evade our queries," he said.

Meanwhile, health officials maintained that the girl would have been included in the list if there was regular follow-up. "It was heard that there were some communication issues between the health workers and the family," said a source, who requested anonymity. 

