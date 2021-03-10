Kerala elections 2021: Chandrasekharan, 11 other MLAs in CPI’s first list

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twelve CPI legislators — including Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan and Deputy Speaker V Sasi — will seek people’s mandate again. Becoming the first major political party to announce candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, the CPI released its first list of 21 candidates on Tuesday. Vaikom MLA C K Asha is the only woman among them.

A decision on the remaining four seats -- Chadayamangalam, Haripad, Paravoor and Nattika -- will be announced in two days, said party secretary Kanam Rajendran. Of those, Nattika and Chadayamangalam are the party’s sitting seats. Along with Geetha Gopi, a few other names are also being considered for Nattika. In Chadayamangalam, sitting MLA Mullakkara Ratnakaran will stay away as he has completed three terms. Senior leader Pannian Raveendran features high on the priority list for the seat.

Kanam: Content with seat-sharing in LDF

Announcing the candidates, Kanam said concerns over a lack of women candidates would be addressed once the party comes up with the remaining four candidates. K P Suresh Raj and G R Anil, the district secretaries of Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram respectively will contest from Mannarkkad. He will have to step down from the party post before contesting. While discontent is brewing within the party over the CPM snubbing its long-time ally and giving the Changanassery seat to the KC (M), Kanam said the party is content with the seat-sharing in the Left front.

While the CPI has been unhappy with the CPM giving over-prominence to the KC (M), Kanam indicated the KC (M)’s strength would be known only after the results are out. He said the party has no complaint regarding not getting enough seats in Kottayam. Briefing the state council decisions, Kanam said the CPI did not lose or have to exchange any of its sitting seats because of the entry of new allies. “We are content with the existing seat arrangement in the Left.

In 2011, the party contested 27 seats. This time, we are contesting in 25 seats as two seats went to new allies. Kanjirappally is the sitting seat of Kerala Congress (M) and Changanassery is not a party seat,” he said. Responding to repeated questions on the CPM giving 13 seats to the KC (M), Kanam remained non-committal. “Contesting from more seats doesn’t mean a party is powerful. Whether the Left front has made any gain with the entry of KC (M) will be known after the elections,” he said.