More posters, stronger protests, CPM stung but refuses to budge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite widespread open protests by cadre against party candidates, the CPM has decided not to budge an inch from its stance. The party will stick to its decision to allot Kuttiyadi seat to KC(M) despite strong resentment among local members. The CPM is set to announce 84 of its 85 candidates on Wednesday.

The crisis in the CPM over candidate selection further deepened on Tuesday with many local leaders, including four branch secretaries, submitting their resignations in Ponnani. Party candidate K Santhakumari in Kongad and K R Jayananda in Manjeshwar too are facing stiff opposition from local leaders. On the Manjeshwar seat, the party district leadership will meet again on Wednesday.

Giving the party a major headache ahead of the polls, poster campaigns were launched against P Rajeev’s candidature in Kalamassery, K R Jayananda in Majeshwar, P P Chitharanjan in Alappusha and P Salam in Ambalappuzha. Adding to its woes, resentment is brewing among the cadre against the decision to hand over Kuttiyadi and Ranni seats to KC(M) Jose K Mani faction.

Though the poster war for and against candidates across the state has taken the leadership by surprise, the CPM is all set to enforce the decisions with an iron hand. The party leadership made it clear that P Nandakumar will be the party candidate in Ponnani. Party central committee member M V Govindan has more or less indicated that the party does not intend to back down from the list of declared candidates and seats.

The party also dismissed reports that K T Jaleel could be moved to Ponnani from Thavanur. The party feels that T M Siddique, for whom the local party members have been rooting, is indulging in pressure tactics. Even when Paloli Mohammed Kutty and P Sreeraramakrishnan had contested from there earlier, a demand for Siddique’s candidature had come up.

‘Can’t surrender to ‘local’ demands’

“It’s the most crucial election. That is why we are bringing in more fresh faces. The party takes a call on candidates keeping in mind the state’s overall interests. In some regions, there is sure to be a wave of local empathy in favour of certain candidates. The party cannot surrender to such demands,” CPM politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai told TNIE.

The party handing over the Kuttiyadi seat to KC(M) too drew flak from the cadre. Party workers conveyed their displeasure to central committee member Elamaram Kareem who announced the party decision at the Kuttiyadi mandalam committee meet.

Going one step further, the Kuttiyadi mandalam committee has written to the CPM central leadership against the decision. The state leadership said it would convince the cadre about the need to give adequate representation to new allies.

Meanwhile, the CPM will announce the party candidates on Wednesday. Of its 85 seats, the party is expected to announce the candidature of 84 excluding Devikulam, where incumbent S Rajendran has completed two consecutive terms.