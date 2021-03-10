STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Organisers firm, Thrissur Pooram gets political colour

And the opposition Congress and BJP have extended their support to the demand.

Published: 10th March 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Thrissur pooram | file pic

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: With the assembly elections around the corner, organisers of the state’s signature temple festival, Thrissur Pooram, have started mounting pressure on the government to take a final decision on allowing the full rituals and ceremonies this time. And the opposition Congress and BJP have extended their support to the demand.

Unlike last year when the festival was limited to temple rituals in view of the Covid restrictions, the organisers know that the LDF government cannot ignore their demand, especially in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha poll setback the front had suffered in 2019 because of the public anger over its Sabarimala gamble.

 In a meeting with District Collector S Shanavas on Tuesday, representatives of Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms sought a final decision on the matter so that arrangements can be made accordingly. 

Both devaswoms have taken a stand to not compromise on the rituals and elephant parade of the pooram this time. At the meeting, the collector did not commit himself on this and left the decision to the state government. He said he would submit a plan for conducting the pooram and its exhibition safely by complying with the Covid protocol. The pooram falls on April 23 this year.

Let police devise plan to control crowd, says devaswom official

Paramekkavu Devaswom secretary G Rajesh said, “We are clear on our stand that pooram rituals including Kudamattam need to be conducted as in the past, but by following the Covid protocol. Controlling the crowd is the police’s job. Let them chalk out a plan. Why Covid restrictions are there only for Thrissur Pooram when political leaders organise big rallies attended by thousands of people?” 

He added that the pooram exhibition, which is a major source of revenue for the temple devaswoms, would also be organised complying with proper sanitisation measures and crowd control. “We are also ready to arrange a virtual queue platform so that public can book their slots to see the exhibition,” he added.  

With uncertainty continuing on the pooram for the second year, both BJP and Congress issued statements extending their support for organising the festival and demanding a favourable intervention from the state government. BJP district president K K Aneesh urged the district administration to speed up the procedures as temples couldn’t start the preparations for the festival, which usually start months before. “Thrissur Pooram should be conducted without compromising on its rituals and ceremonies. For people in Thrissur, pooram is in their heart and any attempt to thwart it cannot be accepted,” said District Congress Committee president M P Vincent.

