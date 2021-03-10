STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

'Top leaders practising groupism': PC Chacko announces resignation from Congress

While informing that he has tendered his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he maintained that there is no Congress party in Kerala, only "A" Congress and "I" Congress

Published: 10th March 2021 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

P C Chacko

Congress leader P C Chacko. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a dramatic move, senior Congress leader P C Chacko has resigned from the party, citing neglect, factionalism and lack of leadership. Announcing his resignation at New Delhi, he lashed out at party leaders in Kerala and also at the AICC leadership.

Chacko's resignation from the party comes at a time when the AICC appointed Screening Committee has been holding marathon level talks since Monday evening on the Congress candidates for the Assembly elections. Chacko being a member of the 40-member Election Committee appointed by the AICC leadership had informed in its last meeting that his name need not be considered from Chalakudy.

But the latest move to call it quits from the Congress by the four-time Lok Sabha MP has definitely caught the KPCC and AICC leadership unawares. While informing that he has tendered his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and also sent a copy of the letter to Rahul Gandhi, he maintained that there is no Congress party in Kerala, only "A" Congress and "I" Congress.

"These two Congress parties have divided the seats between themselves. Factionalism is the biggest bane of the Congress party in the state. I have been continuously arguing with the Congress high command about the rampant factionalism which has affected the party. But they didn't heed my request and did not do anything to end the factionalism. It is impossible to work in the state Congress without showing any group leanings. V M Sudheeran was also forced out from the party due to factionalism," said a peeved Chacko.

Ever since 74-year-old Chacko lost the Chalakudy Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 general elections after swapping the Thrissur seat with K P Dhanapalan, he had become 'undesirable' among Congress leaders from the state. It was his rapport with the AICC leadership that helped him get the Chalakudy seat instead of his then sitting seat of Thrissur. The AICC leadership was keen to go out of the box to return the favour, following his role as chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the 2 G Spectrum probe which gave the Congress a clean chit.

Even when Chacko used to attend the KPCC’s high power 21-member Political Affairs Committee meeting at Indira Bhavan, he used to be highly critical of the party leadership in the state. An articulate leader, Chacko never used to mince his words when he wanted to convey his displeasure against his detractors in the party.

"No one has seen the probable candidate list submitted before the Screening Committee. I haven’t decided on what lies ahead for me. The people are keen to see the Congress coming back to power, but groupism has been a stumbling block," added Chacko.

It should be recalled that Chacko had not been a party to the signature campaign against the AICC leadership by the G 23 leaders. Unleashing a tirade against the AICC leadership, Chacko maintained that it was unfortunate that even one-and-a-half years after the Lok Sabha poll debacle, the party is yet to find a suitable leader.

In a veiled attack against Rahul Gandhi, Chacko also cited the central leadership’s failure in tackling the BJP's strides in the country. He had to quit the role of AICC in-charge of Delhi following the poll debacle the Congress received at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party. Now all eyes are on Chacko's next move.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress PC Chacko Kerala Elections 2021 PC Chacko resignation PC Chacko steps down Kerala Congress Sonia gandhi
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp