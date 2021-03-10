STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Walayar: Mother begins campaign seeking justice

In October 2019, the trial court acquitted all the four accused in the case for lack of evidence.

Published: 10th March 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of mother of the minor girls, who died under mysterious circumstances at Walayar, breaking down as she emerges from the meeting with CM Pinarayi Vijayan at the Kerala Assembly

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The mother of two minor Dalit girls – who were raped and found dead in their house at Walayar – has started a statewide campaign from Kasaragod demanding justice and ouster of police officers who sabotaged the investigation.The two sisters – aged 13 years and nine years – were found dead, hanging from the rafter in a span of 52 days. In October 2019, the trial court acquitted all the four accused in the case for lack of evidence.

Speaking from under the Oppumaram – the protest tree – near the new bus stand in Kasaragod, the mother said she was taking her protest to the public so that other mothers did not have to beg for justice. “It is not a campaign to ensure the electoral defeat of the CPM, but to ensure no other mother faces the same fate as mine,” she said.

But she also asked why should there be a government if it could not protect women and children. In the past five years, 41 cases of child sexual abuse were registered in Walayar police station. The verdicts in 12 cases were out and in all the cases, all the accused were acquitted, she said, quoting from an RTI reply. “If we remain silent and not demand action against the officers, I don’t think there will be any change in how the police and the prosecution approach such cases,” she said.

She is demanding the ouster of investigating officers the then DySP M J Sojan and Walayar sub-inspector P C Chacko from the police force for getting zero conviction in her daughter’s case. But the government promoted Sojan to IPS-ranked superintendent of police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit girls Walayar
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp