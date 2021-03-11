STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cadre take out march, warn CPM: We are not responsible if party loses

The second protest march in 48 hours, led by the local and branch committee members, shook the rank and file of the party and gave the CPM leadership the jitters. 

Published: 11th March 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

CPM supporters hold a protest rally in Kuttiady on Monday

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Holding red flags and shouting slogans recalling the valiant history of the Communist party in the Vadakara region, close to thousand CPM workers took out a protest march at Kuttiyadi on Wednesday evening to vent their anger against the party decision to allocate the seat to its new ally, Kerala Congress (M).

The second protest march in 48 hours, led by the local and branch committee members, shook the rank and file of the party and gave the CPM leadership the jitters. The party will be keen to ensure the stir does not have its ripple effect on other constituencies in the district.“We are not responsible if the party loses in Vadakara and Nadapuram,” warned the marching protesters, who included women and children.

Unlike Monday’s march, the protesters neither demanded K P Kunjammadkutty as their candidate nor held placards carrying his image on Wednesday. Their only demand is: Field a CPM candidate.“This protest is not against the CPM or the Left front. We need a CPM candidate from Kuttiyadi to contest. The constituency is a red bastion and many martyrs had laid down their lives for the cause of the party. From 1987, CPM has held this seat except last year,” said Kuttiyadi local committee member K K Gireesh. 

CPM in a fix over protest in Kuttiyadi

“No party cadre gathered here should indulge in any activity that will harm the party,” urged CPM Kuttiyadi local committee member K P Valsan. Gireesh denied reports that they were thinking of fielding a rebel candidate. “We have not said that KC(M) candidate will not be approved. Kerala Congress has no workers here. It was a pain that Kuttiyadi was lost to the UDF last time, the first time in history. This time, we had made all preparations to wrest it,” he said. 

CPM is in a fix over the issue. The party has a glorious past in Nadapuram, Kuttiyadi areas where the red flag was raised over the years, bravely fighting feudalism in an agrarian society. Gauging the mood, CPM district secretary P Mohanan had responded that the protesters were party workers and they would be convinced about the situation. Also, K P Kunjammadkutty himself had appealed not to protest in his name and not cause harm to the party.

At the same time, CPM Malappuram district committee had outrightly dismissed the protest in Ponnani as those were not party workers. Political observer K C Umesh Babu said: “Kuttiyadi-Nadapuram region is special as far as the Communist party is concerned. The party workers are expressing their genuine feelings which can’t be ignored easily.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Kerala Elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 CPM workers
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp