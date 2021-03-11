STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress likely to field former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in lone BJP seat of Nemom

It is reliably learned that Oommen Chandy has agreed to contest in Nemom on the condition that his sitting Puthupally seat is given to his son Chandy Oommen.

Published: 11th March 2021 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the proposal mooted by the AICC to field a senior Congress leader in Nemom in the state capital, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has reportedly taken up the challenge. It is reliably learned that he has agreed to contest in Nemom on the condition that his sitting Puthupally seat is given to his son Chandy Oommen.

The fight at Nemom is expected to be the cynosure of all eyes as it is the lone seat belonging to the BJP. The recent statement by former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan that Nemom is 'Kerala's Gujarat' for the BJP had kicked off a row with Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala taking strong exception to it.

Following this, KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran came out with a proposal to field a seasoned leader like Oommen Chandy from the seat. With the AICC leadership keen to wrest the Nemom seat from the BJP, Oommen Chandy and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala were challenged to contest from 'fighting' seats like Nemom and Vattiyoorkavu.

Chennithala’s statement that a decision has not yet been taken on Nemom shows that something is brewing there.

"The UDF will take all steps to ensure that the candidate in Nemom wins. Our mission is to see that the UDF candidates win in all the 140 Assembly constituencies. We are confident that we will bring out a beautiful list on Friday evening to which the people will also agree," said Chennithala.

