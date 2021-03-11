STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rahul Gandhi instructs Kerala party leaders to include 50 per cent young faces, women: Congress leader

Over the last few weeks, Gandhi has visited several places in Kerala to campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections that will be held on April 6.

Published: 11th March 2021 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Congress

Rahul Gandhi has instucted Kerala Congress leaders to include over 50 per cent of young faces, women and newcomers for the polls.(Photo | Twitter/INC)

By ANI

KOCHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi instructed Kerala's party leaders to include over 50 per cent of young faces, women and newcomers, and instructions for the upcoming Assembly elections, said Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President PC Vishnunadh on Wednesday.

"Rahul Gandhi himself instructed the state's leadership to include more than 50 per cent young faces, newcomers and women. Instructions have already been given to the state's leadership. I am sure that once that list is announced, over 50 per cent of will be fresh faces," Vishnunadh told ANI.

Over the last few weeks, Gandhi has visited several places in Kerala to campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections that will be held on April 6.

140 seats across 14 districts will go to polls in a single-phase and counting of votes will be held on May 2.

While speaking about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Home Minister Amit Shah's recent exchange of allegations over the gold smuggling case in the state, Vishnunadh said, "Amit Shah criticised Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in his speech at Shankumugham. The next day, Vijayan criticised Shah. Both are specialists in fake encounters, their criticisms of each other are fake."

He further said, "The Home Minister says that he has evidence against the CM. His responsibility is to give that evidence to the agencies. The CM is saying that the affidavit of Customs is fake. Then why is he not going to the court to quash it? They are not doing anything, simply criticising." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kerala polls kerala congress Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp