Sabarimala issue a closed chapter, says Kerala Devaswom Minister ahead of elections

The minister's comments ahead of the assembly elections are viewed as an attempt by the LDF to prevent a repeat of the backlash it faced in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Published: 11th March 2021 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Woman protesters at Nilakkal agitating against the SC verdict allowing entry of young women into Sabarimala temple | file picture

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday said the incidents at the Sabarimala shrine in 2018 were saddening to all but a closed chapter now. "The issue at Sabarimala in 2018 is a closed chapter for Kerala. That was painful and saddening to all of us. It should not have happened," he said referring to the controversial entry of women and the slew of protests at the shrine at that time.

The minister's comments ahead of the assembly elections are viewed as an attempt by the LDF to prevent a repeat of the backlash it faced in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The minister said further actions by his government on the issue will be in consultation with believers.

"The government has clearly stated its stand. The case is under consideration of a larger bench of the Supreme Court. I repeat, whatever be the verdict, the government will take a decision on it after consultations with devotees, political parties and the general public," he told mediapersons.

The minister said the issue was a closed chapter. "Several festivals were conducted at the shrine afterwards. Devotees who are regulars at the shrine had opined that these festivals were more beautiful than those before the 2018 pilgrimage season. I'd attended all pilgrimage programmes several times. The issue is a closed chapter now," he said.    

After the controversial entry of two women to the shrine, Kadakampally had responded that Sabarimala was no place for activism. The minister had to change his stand after he faced criticism from the party. But after the humiliating defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the LDF and the state government have softened their stand in an apparent bid to regain the confidence of devotees.

