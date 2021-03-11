STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Velmurugan died of 44 injuries, was fired at from all sides: Autopsy

The autopsy report says though all 44 injuries were fresh and caused before the death, the fractures in both thighs had occurred after the death and were not caused by firearms.

File photo of slain Maoist Velmurugan’s body being taken to the pyre at Theni in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A Velmurugan, CPI (Maoist) leader who was shot by Thunderbolt commandos and police in Wayanad forest, died due to the 44 injuries caused by bullets fired from long range, reveals the postmortem report. Theni native Velmurugan, 33, was killed on November 3 last year near Meenmutti in Padinjarathara forest. Firearm injuries in the chest and abdomen involving the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and intestines have been cited in the report. 

The autopsy report says though all 44 injuries were fresh and caused before the death, the fractures in both thighs had occurred after the death and were not caused by firearms. There were rice particles in the stomach. The time of death was not mentioned in the report, which was presented on November 11, as the body was refrigerated. Meanwhile, human rights activists allege that the postmortem report shows that Velmurugan’s death was in a fake encounter. 

“The report reveals a unilateral attack from the police force. Bullets pierced the body from the front, back and on the sides which showed that Murugan was encircled and fired at. The fractured thighs indicate the deceased was tortured even after death which is brutal,” alleged C P Rasheed, secretary, Janakeeya Manushyavakasha Prasthanam.

“The time of death was not mentioned. The presence of rice in the stomach indicates that Velmurugan was attacked while having food,” added Rasheed. The rights activists also alleged that the magisterial inquiry was carried out by a judicial magistrate which is against the Supreme Court guidelines. 

